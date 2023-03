On March 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha.

March 14, 2023, 09:15 Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14 , ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no casualties from the Armenian side.

As of 10:00 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.