The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh responded on March 13 to Azerbaijan’s offer on holding a new meeting in Baku.

March 13, 2023, 23:47 Artsakh responds to Azerbaijan's meeting offer

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement is presented below:

''In response to the proposal of the Office of the President of Azerbaijan to hold a meeting between the representatives of Azerbaijan and Artsakh, we reiterate that the Republic of Artsakh is committed to its previously stated position that such meetings can be held with the mediation of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent, in the same venue as on 1 March 2023, to discuss humanitarian, infrastructural and technical issues, without undue politicisation.

At the same time, we emphasize that the blocking of the Lachin Corridor and the ongoing humanitarian crisis are unacceptable and do not contribute to the creation of a conducive environment for negotiations. We are convinced that Azerbaijan must properly implement both its obligations under the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020 and the requirements of the Order of the International Court of Justice, refraining from the use or threat of force and unilateral maximalist approaches. Only in that case, favourable conditions can be created for further discussions.

As for the political issues of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement, we reiterate that Artsakh is committed to the negotiations aimed at a comprehensive settlement of the conflict, which should be held within an internationally recognised and established format, with international guarantees for equal rights of the parties and implementation of assumed obligations.''