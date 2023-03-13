Negotiations between Stepanakert and Baku are possible only under the conditions of equality of rights of the parties.

March 13, 2023, 17:47 Azerbaijan-Artsakh negotiations are possible only as equal parties. Presidential Advisor

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: David Babayan, Adviser to the President of Artsakh said this, commenting—at the request of NEWS.am—on the invitation—published in the Azerbaijani media—to the second meeting of the Azerbaijani president's office "to the representatives of the Armenian community of Karabakh to continue reintegration contacts, as well as in order to discuss the implementation of infrastructure projects in Karabakh."

It is proposed to hold this meeting in the near future in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital.

"With the ‘proposal’ it conveyed through the media, Baku shows once again that it is not even going to hold negotiations. First, as for the negotiation process, Artsakh has always been in favor of negotiations and peaceful settlement. But the negotiations can take place only between equal parties, with the participation of international mediators—in the person of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. The Artsakh, Azerbaijan, Armenia format was specified back in 1994.

Second, there is an internationally accepted form. The invitation to negotiations is not given through the mass media, if, of course, they are willing to conduct negotiations instead of creating the appearance of negotiations. The [respective] letter should be delivered through intermediaries or directly, but not through the mass media.

Third, let us remind Baku that there is no ‘Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh.’ The Artsakh Republic is a state, even if unrecognized. And being unrecognized for Azerbaijan is not an obstacle at all, as evidenced by its ties with the so-called ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ and Taiwan.

Based on the noted, it can be proved that Baku clearly does not want the negotiation process to be restored," Babayan emphasized.

Also, he recalled that international mediators are necessary for minimum security guarantees, bearing in mind that Azerbaijan does not always fulfill the agreements.

"One of the latest [such] examples is the non-implementation of the decision of the UN International Court. The option, in which case the Stepanakert delegation will simply be arrested in Baku, is not cut off from reality. And what? Will the calls start again? Although people may not be alive anymore," Babayan concluded.