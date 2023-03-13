World Evangelical Alliance, World Council of Churches call on Azerbaijan to immediately end blockade of Lachin Corridor

The World Evangelical Alliance and the World Council of Churches made a joint statement during the UN Human Rights Council 52nd Session General Debate calling on Azerbaijan to immediately lift the blockade of Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement was delivered by Markus Hofer, UN Communication and Outreach Officer, World Evangelical Alliance.

“The World Evangelical Alliance and the World Council of Churches are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin corridor, the road connecting Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia. Since 12 December, the siege has put thousands of lives in peril. It affects the livelihood of 120'000 Armenian civilians in desperate need of food, medical treatment and supplies, and other essential goods. The energy provision has also been repeatedly interrupted, leaving the population with limited fuel, heat and electricity and preventing schools and hospitals from functioning because of the intense cold. This blockade violates human rights law and international humanitarian law. It also violates the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2020 that required maintaining the corridor that would ensure the connection of Nagorno Karabakh with the Republic of Armenia. We call on Azerbaijan for the immediate lifting of the blockade to allow for the two-side free and safe passage of civilians, transport and goods along the corridor and to guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access to urgently alleviate the suffering of the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh and promote the full enjoyment of fundamental human rights of all without any discrimination,” the statement reads.