International

Meeting of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria MFAs’ delegations to take place in Moscow this week

The meeting between the delegations of the foreign ministries of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Moscow, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "A meeting on Syria between Turkey, Russia, the Assad regime, and Iran—at the level of foreign ministers—will take place in Moscow on March 15-16," TRT informed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had informed earlier that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria was being prepared, and the Russian side proposed a technical meeting next week in Moscow.


     

Politics

Fundamental human rights & freedoms aren't considered internal issue since WWII – Marukyan

Fundamental human rights and freedoms are not considered an internal issue since the Second World War, Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said in response to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev, who said that the issue of the rights and security of the Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh is “an internal issue of Azerbaijan” and they won’t discuss it with another country.

Pashinyan holds phone call with Putin

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office reported.

President Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council

On March 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council.

Artsakh MFA issues comment on statement by EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

In the comment, the Artsakh MFA said it took note of Klaar's post on social media on Thursday.

Aliyev declares that he is ready to talk with the Armenians of NK, but attacks them - Marukyan

Ambassador at-large Edmon Marukya, referred to the violation of the cease-fire regime by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the contact line of Artsakh on March 10 on his "Twitter" page.

The so-called "reintegration" of Artsakh into Azerbaijan will directly pave the way to ethnic cleansing and genocide

It is unfortunate to see that these days the national human rights defender institution of Azerbaijan, in the face of Sabina Aliyeva, is busy with justifying the criminal actions of Azerbaijan that have led to humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and innocent deaths, instead of staying committed to the genuine mission of human rights protection and condemnation of mass violations.

Armenia renounces CSTO Deputy Secretary-General quota

Armenia has submitted a proposal to the CSTO on relinquishing its quota of Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday.

Economy

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Society

World Evangelical Alliance, World Council of Churches call on Azerbaijan to immediately end blockade of Lachin Corridor

The World Evangelical Alliance and the World Council of Churches made a joint statement during the UN Human Rights Council 52nd Session General Debate calling on Azerbaijan to immediately lift the blockade of Lachin Corridor.

During spring sowing, vegetable crops will be mainly sown in Paravatumb

In the Paravatumb community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, most of the arable land is cultivated.

Healthcare Minister Samvel Avetisyan resigns

Samvel Avetisyan, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, has submitted an application to resign.

Azerbaijan again blocks the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh

On the evening of March 10, the Azerbaijani side once again blocked the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh.

"We Are Our Mountains" agency to provide about 260 tons of food to Artsakh

"We Are Our Mountains" agency will provide about 260 tons of food to be included in the Artsakh state reserve and allocated to social groups.

16 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 10, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informed.

Armenia still listed “partly free” by democracy watchdog Freedom House

U.S. democracy watchdog Freedom House again listed Armenia as “partly free” in its latest Freedom in the World Report 2023.

Military

Ministry of Defense of Artsakh dismisses reports on sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan

Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, in response to Artsakhpress's inquiry, informed that the reports being disseminated on some Telegram channels that the Azerbaijani side made a sabotage infiltration attempt in the direction of Martuni at night, do not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime using firearms. Artsakh Defense Ministry

On March 10, from 19:10 p.m. to 19:40 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime towards the Northern direction of the contact line using firearms, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry.

MOD: Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire, between 9:30pm on Wednesday and 4:15am on Thursday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh's Shushi, Martuni, Askeran, and Berdzor regions is another disinformation.

Units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi’s occupied territories. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on Sunday towards the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions.MOD

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

International

Meeting of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria MFAs’ delegations to take place in Moscow this week

UK to ramp up defense budget by $6 bln in next two years — PM’s office

Biden extends US sanctions on Iran for another year

Biden’s advisor warns Georgian president against helping Russia to dodge sanctions

