The meeting between the delegations of the foreign ministries of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Moscow, news.am informs.

March 13, 2023, 14:54 Meeting of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria MFAs’ delegations to take place in Moscow this week

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "A meeting on Syria between Turkey, Russia, the Assad regime, and Iran—at the level of foreign ministers—will take place in Moscow on March 15-16," TRT informed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had informed earlier that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria was being prepared, and the Russian side proposed a technical meeting next week in Moscow.