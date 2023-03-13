Meeting of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria MFAs’ delegations to take place in Moscow this week

The meeting between the delegations of the foreign ministries of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Moscow, news.am informs.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "A meeting on Syria between Turkey, Russia, the Assad regime, and Iran—at the level of foreign ministers—will take place in Moscow on March 15-16," TRT informed.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had informed earlier that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria was being prepared, and the Russian side proposed a technical meeting next week in Moscow.