Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office reported.

March 13, 2023, 14:03 Pashinyan holds phone call with Putin

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan was discussed, according to a read-out issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. In this context, PM Pashinyan discussed the March 5 Azerbaijani terror attack in Nagorno Karabakh and its consequences. The Armenian Prime Minister attached importance to a targeted reaction by Russia in context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.

Views were exchanged around the process of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization of relations.

Issues concerning the implementation of the 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November 2021 and 31 October 2022 trilateral statements between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan were discussed.