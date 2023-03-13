Fundamental human rights and freedoms are not considered an internal issue since the Second World War, Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said in response to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev, who said that the issue of the rights and security of the Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh is “an internal issue of Azerbaijan” and they won’t discuss it with another country.

March 13, 2023, 14:04 Fundamental human rights & freedoms aren't considered internal issue since WWII – Marukyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Hajiyev claims there won't be international mechanisms for security and rights of NK Armenians. He insists that it's Azerbaijan's internal affair. I must remind again: fundamental human rights & freedoms, security of thousands of people aren't considered internal issue since WW2,” Marukyan tweeted.