The presidents of Belarus and Iran, Aleksandr Lukashenko and Ebrahim Raisi, have signed a roadmap of cooperation between the two countries, the Telegram channel of Pul Pervogo informed.

March 13, 2023, 17:05 Belarus, Iran presidents sign cooperation roadmap

