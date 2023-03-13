Nournews: Iran, Saudi Arabia FMs’ meeting may take place in near future

The official representative of the Iranian foreign ministry, Nasser Kanaani, announced that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia may take place in the near future, news.am informs, citing Iranian portal Nournews.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore bilateral relations and reopen embassies and representations within two months.

The agreement was reached after several days of intense negotiations in Beijing between the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart.

"Iran and Saudi Arabia will organize a meeting of foreign ministers. We hope that it will happen in the near future," said the press secretary of the Iranian foreign ministry.

But he did not specify where this meeting of the two FMs will take place.