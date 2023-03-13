In the Paravatumb community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, most of the arable land is cultivated.

March 13, 2023, 11:59 During spring sowing, vegetable crops will be mainly sown in Paravatumb

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Sasun Sargsyan informed "Artsakhpress", adding that the cultivation of land is mainly developed in the village.

However, they do not have agricultural machinery in the community, which has caused a serious problem for farming.

"We have appealed to the relevant bodies to solve the problem, but we have not received an answer yet.

Residents have a great desire to cultivate their lands, but due to the complete lack of equipment, they are deprived of that opportunity," the head of the community elaborated, noting that autumn sowing was carried out on 48 hectares of land near the village.

A small vineyard has also been established in Paravatumb. For the purpose of irrigation, a reservoir with a capacity of 2,000 tons has been built in the village. According to Sargsyan, the budget of the community does not allow to cover maintenance costs and repair it. Referring to animal husbandry, Sargsyan informed that they acquired a certain number of livestock.

Speaking about the prerequisites for the development of Paravatumb, S. Sargsyan considered it necessary to implement development programs in the field of agriculture.