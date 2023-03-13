During spring sowing, vegetable crops will be mainly sown in Paravatumb

In the Paravatumb community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, most of the arable land is cultivated.
On March 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council.
In the comment, the Artsakh MFA said it took note of Klaar's post on social media on Thursday.
Ambassador at-large Edmon Marukya, referred to the violation of the cease-fire regime by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the contact line of Artsakh on March 10 on his "Twitter" page.
It is unfortunate to see that these days the national human rights defender institution of Azerbaijan, in the face of Sabina Aliyeva, is busy with justifying the criminal actions of Azerbaijan that have led to humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and innocent deaths, instead of staying committed to the genuine mission of human rights protection and condemnation of mass violations.
Armenia has submitted a proposal to the CSTO on relinquishing its quota of Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday.
United States Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien traveled to the entrance of the Lachin corridor, which has been closed to normal traffic for almost three months, the United States Embassy announced in a statement Friday.
Corresponding contacts with the parties are taking place with the participation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, and in cooperation with the Russian foreign ministry. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Thursday’s press briefing, news.am informs.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
Samvel Avetisyan, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, has submitted an application to resign.
On the evening of March 10, the Azerbaijani side once again blocked the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh.
"We Are Our Mountains" agency will provide about 260 tons of food to be included in the Artsakh state reserve and allocated to social groups.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 10, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informed.
U.S. democracy watchdog Freedom House again listed Armenia as “partly free” in its latest Freedom in the World Report 2023.
The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church has launched the program of "Family of Paradise" of Khrimian Hayrikfor young families.
Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, in response to Artsakhpress's inquiry, informed that the reports being disseminated on some Telegram channels that the Azerbaijani side made a sabotage infiltration attempt in the direction of Martuni at night, do not correspond to reality.
On March 10, from 19:10 p.m. to 19:40 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime towards the Northern direction of the contact line using firearms, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry.
The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire, between 9:30pm on Wednesday and 4:15am on Thursday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh's Shushi, Martuni, Askeran, and Berdzor regions is another disinformation.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on Sunday towards the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone, is another disinformation.
On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
