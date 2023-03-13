Gurgen Nersisyan, State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Head of Civil Defence, called a meeting yesterday with the participation of the heads of all civil defence services and regional administrations, the press service of Artsakh Government stated.

March 13, 2023, 10:48 The State Minister called a meeting on the coordination of civil defence works

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Minister noted that it is necessary to clarify the short-term and long-term actions planned by the civil defence plan in order to ensure the safety of the population properly in all situations.



During the meeting, it was reported about the condition of the shelters, as well as the measures planned by the civil defence plan. The State Minister noted that it is necessary to present the list of works to be performed in the shortest possible time in order to plan a nationwide event and perform these works with the efforts of the people working in the state administration system and the citizens.

Gurgen Nersisyan gave appropriate instructions for solving the urgent problems arising from the situation.