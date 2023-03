Samvel Avetisyan, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, has submitted an application to resign.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13 , ARTSAKHPRESS: This is reported by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh.

In his message, Samvel Avetisyan informed that the immediate and only reason for his resignation is that someone else was offered to assume the position of the head of the healthcare system.