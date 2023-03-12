President Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council

On March 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The crisis situation developed in the Republic and current challenges were on the discussion agenda.



In his remarks, the Head of the State noted that the challenges caused by the blockade continue to exist, and the blocking of the natural gas pipeline supplied from Armenia on March 10 is another step towards the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.



President Harutyunyan once again drew the attention of the international community to the 91-day-long blockade of the people of Artsakh. He highlighted that the Artsakh Republic was trying to eliminate the dire consequences of the war of 2020, but now faced new severe challenges posed by the blockade and the threat of force.



The President of the Republic gave a number of instructions to the relevant bodies to take urgent and important steps conditioned by the situation.