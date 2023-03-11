Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, in response to Artsakhpress's inquiry, informed that the reports being disseminated on some Telegram channels that the Azerbaijani side made a sabotage infiltration attempt in the direction of Martuni at night, do not correspond to reality.
Ministry of Defense of Artsakh dismisses reports on sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The operational situation remains unchanged and relatively stable," Sarumyan added.