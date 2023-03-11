Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, in response to Artsakhpress's inquiry, informed that the reports being disseminated on some Telegram channels that the Azerbaijani side made a sabotage infiltration attempt in the direction of Martuni at night, do not correspond to reality.

March 11, 2023, 11:46 Ministry of Defense of Artsakh dismisses reports on sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The operational situation remains unchanged and relatively stable," Sarumyan added.