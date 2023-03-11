Biden’s advisor warns Georgian president against helping Russia to dodge sanctions

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Georgian President President Salome Zourabichvili that her country should not take part in helping Russia to dodge Western sanctions, the White House press service said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the readout of the meeting, the sides "discussed the need to ensure Russia continues to feel the full economic costs of the sanctions, export controls, and other economic restrictions imposed by the United States" and its allies over the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Sullivan underscored the need for Georgia to avoid becoming an avenue for evasion or backfill," the document says.

Sullivan and Zourabichvili also "discussed recent developments in Georgia, underscoring their countries’ shared interest in Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration."