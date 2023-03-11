Ambassador at-large Edmon Marukya, referred to the violation of the cease-fire regime by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the contact line of Artsakh on March 10 on his "Twitter" page.

March 11, 2023, 09:45 Aliyev declares that he is ready to talk with the Armenians of NK, but attacks them - Marukyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh. On the one hand, Aliyev continues to declare that they are ready to talk with the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, with those born there, on the other hand, they attack the people who were born and live peacefully in Nagorno Karabakh. Now the world knows what Aliyev means," Marukyan wrote.