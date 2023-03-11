Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Aliyev declares that he is ready to talk with the Armenians of NK, but attacks them - Marukyan

Ambassador at-large Edmon Marukya, referred to the violation of the cease-fire regime by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the contact line of Artsakh on March 10 on his "Twitter" page.

Aliyev declares that he is ready to talk with the Armenians of NK, but attacks them - Marukyan

Aliyev declares that he is ready to talk with the Armenians of NK, but attacks them - Marukyan

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh. On the one hand, Aliyev continues to declare that they are ready to talk with the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, with those born there, on the other hand, they attack the people who were born and live peacefully in Nagorno Karabakh. Now the world knows what Aliyev means,"  Marukyan wrote.


     

Politics

Aliyev declares that he is ready to talk with the Armenians of NK, but attacks them - Marukyan

Ambassador at-large Edmon Marukya, referred to the violation of the cease-fire regime by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the contact line of Artsakh on March 10 on his "Twitter" page.

All news from section

The so-called "reintegration" of Artsakh into Azerbaijan will directly pave the way to ethnic cleansing and genocide

It is unfortunate to see that these days the national human rights defender institution of Azerbaijan, in the face of Sabina Aliyeva, is busy with justifying the criminal actions of Azerbaijan that have led to humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and innocent deaths, instead of staying committed to the genuine mission of human rights protection and condemnation of mass violations.

Armenia renounces CSTO Deputy Secretary-General quota

Armenia has submitted a proposal to the CSTO on relinquishing its quota of Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday.

U.S. Ambassador visits entrance of Lachin corridor, reiterates Blinken’s call to reopen it immediately

United States Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien traveled to the entrance of the Lachin corridor, which has been closed to normal traffic for almost three months, the United States Embassy announced in a statement Friday.

Zakharova on Lavrov's words regarding Lachin corridor: There is no point in discussing it publicly

Corresponding contacts with the parties are taking place with the participation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, and in cooperation with the Russian foreign ministry. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Thursday’s press briefing, news.am informs.

Pashinyan again calls for urgent int’l fact-finding mission in Artsakh to prevent genocide

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday again called for the deployment of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor, emphasizing the increasing urgency for doing so in context of the latest Azerbaijani provocations.

Congressman Brad Sherman calls for United States humanitarian aid to Artsakh

United States Congressman Brad Sherman urged the House Appropriations Committee to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), who are now blockaded by Azerbaijan.

Economy

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

All news from section

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Society

Azerbaijan again blocks the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh

On the evening of March 10, the Azerbaijani side once again blocked the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh.

All news from section

"We Are Our Mountains" agency to provide about 260 tons of food to Artsakh

"We Are Our Mountains" agency will provide about 260 tons of food to be included in the Artsakh state reserve and allocated to social groups.

16 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 10, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informed.

Armenia still listed “partly free” by democracy watchdog Freedom House

U.S. democracy watchdog Freedom House again listed Armenia as “partly free” in its latest Freedom in the World Report 2023.

Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church launched program for young families

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church has launched the program of "Family of Paradise" of Khrimian Hayrikfor young families.

ICRC facilitated transfer of nine people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 9 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 7, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Health Ministry informs.

Artsakh entrepreneur engaged in the cultivation of microgreens aims to expand sales volumes

Anoush Yesayan, who is engaged in the cultivation and sale of microgreens in Artsakh, has created a small greenhouse for this purpose in a corner of the house. In an interview with "Artsakhpress", presenting the composition and healthy properties of microgreens, Anoush clarified that one of its branches contains as many vitamins as half a kilogram of vegetables.

Military

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime using firearms. Artsakh Defense Ministry

On March 10, from 19:10 p.m. to 19:40 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime towards the Northern direction of the contact line using firearms, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry.

All news from section

MOD: Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire, between 9:30pm on Wednesday and 4:15am on Thursday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh's Shushi, Martuni, Askeran, and Berdzor regions is another disinformation.

Units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi’s occupied territories. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on Sunday towards the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions.MOD

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Aliyev declares that he is ready to talk with the Armenians of NK, but attacks them - Marukyan
Azerbaijan again blocks the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh
Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime using firearms. Artsakh Defense Ministry
Biden unveils $6.8 trillion 2024 budget plan
The so-called "reintegration" of Artsakh into Azerbaijan will directly pave the way to ethnic cleansing and genocide
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

All news from section

Photos

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

All news from section

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

All news from section

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

All news from section

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

International

Biden’s advisor warns Georgian president against helping Russia to dodge sanctions

All news from section

Azerbaijan president receives Israel intelligence minister

Biden unveils $6.8 trillion 2024 budget plan

Another quake hits in Turkey

Most Read

month

week

day

Search