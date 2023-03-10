On March 10, from 19:10 p.m. to 19:40 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime towards the Northern direction of the contact line using firearms, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry.

March 10, 2023, 20:33 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime using firearms. Artsakh Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no casualties from the Armenian side. The Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command was reported on the ceasefire violation.

As of now, the situation on the contact line is relatively stable.