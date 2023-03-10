Biden unveils $6.8 trillion 2024 budget plan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a $6.8 trillion government spending plan for 2024 calling for dozens of new policy initiatives and higher taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals. But opposition Republicans immediately said it had no chance of winning congressional approval, VOA reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden, a Democrat in his first term in the White House and eyeing a reelection bid next year, called for more funding to counter China's economic and military clout, bigger spending on health care for Americans young and old, new education ventures and more robust staffing for the country's Environmental Protection Agency.