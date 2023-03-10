Artsakhpress

The so-called "reintegration" of Artsakh into Azerbaijan will directly pave the way to ethnic cleansing and genocide

It is unfortunate to see that these days the national human rights defender institution of Azerbaijan, in the face of Sabina Aliyeva, is busy with justifying the criminal actions of Azerbaijan that have led to humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and innocent deaths, instead of staying committed to the genuine mission of human rights protection and condemnation of mass violations.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

''Following the logic of the Azerbaijani government propaganda machine, Sabina Aliyeva intentionally spreads disinformation and makes unfounded claims about the alleged "transfer of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment, including mines, fuel, and troops" from Armenia to Artsakh without providing solid facts. Artsakh side presented numerous and well-documented proofs of the terrorist attack by a group of at least 15 Azerbaijani servicemen on the police car of the Republic of Artsakh that was heading towards the destination of its scheduled shift change, where Azerbaijani armed forces should not be present under the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020.
The "transportation of arms" argument is another blatant lie made up by the government of Azerbaijan and instrumentalised by the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan to cover the recent terrorist act of the Azerbaijani ambush group against the policemen of Artsakh in broad daylight and ongoing blockade of Artsakh. Such lies serve as a pretext to prepare the ground for new offensives in the future.
The operation of the law enforcement bodies and security forces in Artsakh is perfectly in line with international law and international norms, as it is based on the internationally recognised right to self-defense. Moreover, the repeated provocations of Azerbaijan, resulting in such terrorist acts as the attack of the Azerbaijani ambush group on the policemen of Artsakh on March 5, 2023, reaffirm yet again the critical necessity of preserving and further strengthening the security capabilities of Artsakh to ensure the protection and safety of its people, facing existential threats from Azerbaijan on a daily basis. Besides, Azerbaijan has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of the Republic of Artsakh and demand the dissolution of its state institutions, such as the Police and the Artsakh defence forces.
It is ridiculous to see that the side, which has systematically, intentionally and repeatedly violated all the provisions of the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020 since the end of the 2020 war, now preaches to the Armenian side to respect it. By calling to install a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan is openly calling and encouraging its country to disregard Azerbaijan’s international obligations and violate Point 6 of the Tripartite Statement, which reads as follows: "The Republic of Azerbaijan shall guarantee safe movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo in both directions along the Lachin corridor."
Against this backdrop, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan has turned a blind eye on the violations of the Tripartite Statement that took place after the end of the 2020 war, resulting in the military aggression and occupation of Ktsaberd and Hin Tagher, Karaglukh and Parukh, the deliberate killing of 21 people, including 3 civilians, the capture of Artsakh citizens and more than 100 killing attempts carried out by the Azerbaijani military forces. Paradoxically, the voice of the Azerbaijani human rights defender institution was not heard when 55-year-old Aram Tepnants, a civilian conducting seasonal agricultural work on his tractor, was shot dead by an Azerbaijani sniper in his own pomegranate garden in Martakert on October 9, 2021. The voice of Sabina Aliyeva was not heard either when a group of civilian workers of Artsakh was attacked by an Azerbaijani serviceman while conducting repair work of the water pipe in the Shushi area on November 8, 2021, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Martik Yeremyan from a gunshot to his head and leaving the other three wounded. Finally, nor did Sabina Aliyeva publically express her human rights concerns when 65-year-old Seyran Sargsyan was captured and deliberately murdered by the Azerbaijani armed forces while carrying out agricultural work near the Chartar community of Martuni region on December 3, 2021.
As is customary for the Azerbaijan side, Sabina Aliyeva has not uttered a single word about the ongoing three-month-long illegal blockade of 120,000 Artsakh people, including 30,000 children, orchestrated by the Azerbaijani government and implemented by the so-called “eco-activists”, many of whom proved to be active or former representatives of Azerbaijan’s special services. Despite the calls to unblock the road of life of Artsakh made by a number of reputable international intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations, state and non-state actors, such as the European Parliament, the ECHR, the ICJ, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Freedom House, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, the person calling herself “the Commissioner for Human Rights” continues to shamelessly and blatantly deny the reality of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.
By referring to Artsakh as "Karabakh economic region" and having no courage to call it by its real name, the Human rights commissioner of Azerbaijan ignores the very existence Nagorno-Karabakh, which is recognised even by the supreme world judiciary, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations. This deliberate approach of negating the fundamental human rights of native Armenians of Artsakh by Sabina Aliyeva yet again proves that the so-called "reintegration" of Artsakh into Azerbaijan will directly pave the way to ethnic cleansing and genocide.
After all, by making such ridiculous and politicised statements, Sabina Aliyeva discredits the institute of the human rights defender and its true purpose. Instead of being an impartial and just institution, she uses her mandate to serve the interests of the Azerbaijani state propaganda machine, eventually becoming another instrument in the toolkit of the authoritarian regime of Aliyev.
Thus, instead of wasting the resources of the Commissioner for Human Rights’ mandate on spreading false information about Artsakh, I encourage Sabina Aliyeva to look closer into the deplorable situation of human rights in Azerbaijan, and take care of the proper implementation of the numerous ECHR and ICJ decisions and measures ascribed to Azerbaijan on this matter.
I also draw the attention of international organizations to the activities of the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, which is far from protecting human rights and, on the contrary, is used to justify violations of people's fundamental rights,'' he wrote.

     

Armenia renounces CSTO Deputy Secretary-General quota

Armenia has submitted a proposal to the CSTO on relinquishing its quota of Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday.

U.S. Ambassador visits entrance of Lachin corridor, reiterates Blinken’s call to reopen it immediately

United States Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien traveled to the entrance of the Lachin corridor, which has been closed to normal traffic for almost three months, the United States Embassy announced in a statement Friday.

Zakharova on Lavrov's words regarding Lachin corridor: There is no point in discussing it publicly

Corresponding contacts with the parties are taking place with the participation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, and in cooperation with the Russian foreign ministry. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Thursday’s press briefing, news.am informs.

Pashinyan again calls for urgent int’l fact-finding mission in Artsakh to prevent genocide

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday again called for the deployment of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor, emphasizing the increasing urgency for doing so in context of the latest Azerbaijani provocations.

Congressman Brad Sherman calls for United States humanitarian aid to Artsakh

United States Congressman Brad Sherman urged the House Appropriations Committee to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), who are now blockaded by Azerbaijan.

Armenia rejects use or threat of force, tries to negotiate with neighbors in good faith – FM at Arab League meeting

Armenia rejects the use of force or the threat of force and is trying to negotiate with neighbors in good faith and is committed to finding fair solutions to all outstanding issues through diplomatic means, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the 159th Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial level in Cairo, Egypt.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

"We Are Our Mountains" agency to provide about 260 tons of food to Artsakh

"We Are Our Mountains" agency will provide about 260 tons of food to be included in the Artsakh state reserve and allocated to social groups.

16 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 10, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informed.

Armenia still listed “partly free” by democracy watchdog Freedom House

U.S. democracy watchdog Freedom House again listed Armenia as “partly free” in its latest Freedom in the World Report 2023.

Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church launched program for young families

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church has launched the program of "Family of Paradise" of Khrimian Hayrikfor young families.

ICRC facilitated transfer of nine people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 9 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 7, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Health Ministry informs.

Artsakh entrepreneur engaged in the cultivation of microgreens aims to expand sales volumes

Anoush Yesayan, who is engaged in the cultivation and sale of microgreens in Artsakh, has created a small greenhouse for this purpose in a corner of the house. In an interview with "Artsakhpress", presenting the composition and healthy properties of microgreens, Anoush clarified that one of its branches contains as many vitamins as half a kilogram of vegetables.

The video of the route of the car from Stepanakert published

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh published a video showing the car's route from Stepanakert from the starting point to the place of the Azerbaijani sabotage attack, a place called "Khaipalu."

MOD: Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire, between 9:30pm on Wednesday and 4:15am on Thursday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh's Shushi, Martuni, Askeran, and Berdzor regions is another disinformation.

Units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi’s occupied territories. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on Sunday towards the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions.MOD

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

Azerbaijan president receives Israel intelligence minister

Biden unveils $6.8 trillion 2024 budget plan

Another quake hits in Turkey

Saudi Arabia to make every effort to resolve situation in Ukraine, says top diplomat

