STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "We Are Our Mountains" Territorial Development Agency has signed memorandums of cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh and the State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh. This was reported by "We Are Our Mountains" agency.



According to the memorandums, the agency "We Are Our Mountains" will provide the Ministry of Social Development and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh free of charge with about 80 tons of food for distribution to relevant social groups of the population. And more than 180 tons of food will be provided to the State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in order to be included in the state reserve of the Republic of Artsakh.

During the blockade, the agency initiated and with the funds and support of its donors initiated the "Replenishment of the Food Reserve of Artsakh" program. The goal of which was the acquisition of nutritious, but at the same time, the most appropriate products from the point of view of transportation and storage.



We organized the acquisition and transportation of the products of primary importance, and now a part of the cargo has already been delivered to Artsakh. The purpose of these memorandums is to transfer goods to the relevant departments so that they can carry out distribution and further management," said Grigory Martirosyan, head of the Agency's Artsakh projects.