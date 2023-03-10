Armenia has submitted a proposal to the CSTO on relinquishing its quota of Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday.

March 10, 2023, 14:16 Armenia renounces CSTO Deputy Secretary-General quota

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Indeed, we’ve presented a respective proposal to the CSTO,” foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress when asked to either confirm or deny media reports claiming that Armenia has formally renounced its quota of Deputy Secretary-General.