The State Minister received the representatives of the Russian community

On March 9, Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan received the representatives of the Russian community of the Artsakh Republic, led by the head of the community Alexander Bordov, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Minister welcomed the attendees, noted that Armenian-Russian relations have a centuries-old history and it is necessary to make maximum efforts to give qualitatively new breath to intercultural communication.



"I would like to emphasize that in the recent period, a high level of organization of the Russian community of Artsakh has been noticed, for which I thank all those persons who contributed to this important cause. In order to raise the level of popularity of the Russian language and activate the cultural life, I express my willingness to be in open communication with you all the time and I will try to participate and contribute to the limits of the Government's ability," Gurgen Nersisyan emphasized.



At the meeting, a number of issues related to social, educational, spiritual and cultural life, as well as further cooperation, ensuring continuity of implementation of joint programs were discussed.



"Similar meetings contribute to raising the existing problems in the republic together and making decisions in terms of mitigating the situation based on your views and suggestions. We should also realize that only by helping each other we can make our public life safer and more interesting," the State Minister noted.



The representatives of the Russian community addressed to the State Minister a number of questions related to the Government's activity in the situation created as a result of the blockade, the tools for overcoming the existing problems, social economic and development programs.