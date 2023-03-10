Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 10, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informed.

March 10, 2023, 11:21 16 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: 13 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of the Republic of Artsakh.

2 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care unit of the Arevik medical centre.

8 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 4 of them in critical condition.