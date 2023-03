Corresponding contacts with the parties are taking place with the participation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, and in cooperation with the Russian foreign ministry. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Thursday’s press briefing, news.am informs.

March 10, 2023, 09:33 Zakharova on Lavrov's words regarding Lachin corridor: There is no point in discussing it publicly

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The search for ways to settle the situation around the Lachin corridor and in Nagorno-Karabakh, in general, continues," she said.

"There is nothing to add to Russian FM Sergey Lavrov's words. I think it is pointless to go into details, to discuss publicly, because of the sensitivity of this issue," Zakharova added.