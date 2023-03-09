Saudi Arabia has confirmed its position on the crisis in Ukraine and is ready to make every effort to resolve it, the kingdom’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Thursday at a press conference in Moscow following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Tass informs.

March 9, 2023, 17:22 Saudi Arabia to make every effort to resolve situation in Ukraine, says top diplomat

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "We discussed with Mr. Minister the situation in Ukraine. We reiterated our position on a political solution to the crisis, on alleviating the humanitarian problems in that country caused by the crisis, especially those that affect developing countries. Saudi Arabia is ready to make every effort to resolve this crisis," the top diplomat said.