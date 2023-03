The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire, between 9:30pm on Wednesday and 4:15am on Thursday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh's Shushi, Martuni, Askeran, and Berdzor regions is another disinformation.

March 9, 2023, 14:11 MOD: Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The press service of the Artsakh MOD informed.