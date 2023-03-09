US defense chief arrives in Israel but does not leave Tel Aviv airport due to protests

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has traveled to Israel and arrived in Ben Gurion Airport of Tel Aviv, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: But according to Haaretz periodical, Austin will not leave the airport due to the ongoing demonstrations in Tel Aviv, and will have meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant at Ben Gurion Airport.

Demonstrators are protesting the Netanyahu government's judicial reform have blocked the entrances to the highways leading to the Tel Aviv airport.

Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Rome today.

The Israeli police are preparing to disperse the crowd with water cannons.