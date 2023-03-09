Artsakhpress

US defense chief arrives in Israel but does not leave Tel Aviv airport due to protests

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has traveled to Israel and arrived in Ben Gurion Airport of Tel Aviv, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS:  But according to Haaretz periodical, Austin will not leave the airport due to the ongoing demonstrations in Tel Aviv, and will have meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant at Ben Gurion Airport.

Demonstrators are protesting the Netanyahu government's judicial reform have blocked the entrances to the highways leading to the Tel Aviv airport.

Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Rome today.

The Israeli police are preparing to disperse the crowd with water cannons.


     

Pashinyan again calls for urgent int’l fact-finding mission in Artsakh to prevent genocide

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday again called for the deployment of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor, emphasizing the increasing urgency for doing so in context of the latest Azerbaijani provocations.

Congressman Brad Sherman calls for United States humanitarian aid to Artsakh

United States Congressman Brad Sherman urged the House Appropriations Committee to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), who are now blockaded by Azerbaijan.

Armenia rejects use or threat of force, tries to negotiate with neighbors in good faith – FM at Arab League meeting

Armenia rejects the use of force or the threat of force and is trying to negotiate with neighbors in good faith and is committed to finding fair solutions to all outstanding issues through diplomatic means, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the 159th Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial level in Cairo, Egypt.

French MP condemns the sabotage attack carried out by Azerbaijan in Artsakh

French MP Anne-Laurence Petel referred in her Twitter microblog to the sabotage carried out by Azerbaijan in Artsakh, as a result of which three officers of the Artsakh police were killed and another one was injured.

Artsakh Ombudsman Published an Ad-Hoc Report on the Details of the Terrorist Act Committed by the Azerbaijani Ambush Group

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published a report on the terrorist act committed by the ambush group of the Azerbaijani armed forces on March 5, 2023.

Charles Michel wants very much that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia meet again in Brussels. Toivo Klaar

Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union in the South Caucasus, announced that the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, wants to hold another tripartite meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Frank Fallon calls on the House of Representatives to allocate 100 million USD to Armenia, 50 million USD to Artsakh

Today, Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), is circulating a letter for his colleagues to sign outlining key congressional priorities for Armenia and Artsakh. The letter, to be sent to House State Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) and Ranking Member Barbara Lee (D-CA), specifically calls for $100 million in aid to Armenia, $50 million in aid to Artsakh, $2 million for demining efforts, as well as enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, and releasing Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians who were supposed to be freed under the terms of the trilateral statement signed in November 2020, informed the Armenian Assembly of America.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Armenia still listed “partly free” by democracy watchdog Freedom House

U.S. democracy watchdog Freedom House again listed Armenia as “partly free” in its latest Freedom in the World Report 2023.

Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church launched program for young families

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church has launched the program of "Family of Paradise" of Khrimian Hayrikfor young families.

ICRC facilitated transfer of nine people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 9 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 7, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Health Ministry informs.

Artsakh entrepreneur engaged in the cultivation of microgreens aims to expand sales volumes

Anoush Yesayan, who is engaged in the cultivation and sale of microgreens in Artsakh, has created a small greenhouse for this purpose in a corner of the house. In an interview with "Artsakhpress", presenting the composition and healthy properties of microgreens, Anoush clarified that one of its branches contains as many vitamins as half a kilogram of vegetables.

The video of the route of the car from Stepanakert published

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh published a video showing the car's route from Stepanakert from the starting point to the place of the Azerbaijani sabotage attack, a place called "Khaipalu."

The international community is dealing with a criminal regime and an entity that brazenly ignores and discredits international law, and the only way to convince it is to implement deterrent and punitive measures

According to the information collected by the Office of the Human Rights Defender, on March 5, at around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the staff shift car of the Passport and Visa Department of the Artsakh Republic Police, as a result of which, according to currently verified data, 3 persons were killed, 1 was injured.

Three police officers killed as a result of Azerbaijani subversive infiltration. The Ministry of Internal Affairs published their names

This morning, around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted and opened fire on the shift vehicle of the Police Passport and Visa Department in the area called "Khaipalu.

MOD: Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire, between 9:30pm on Wednesday and 4:15am on Thursday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh's Shushi, Martuni, Askeran, and Berdzor regions is another disinformation.

Units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi’s occupied territories. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on Sunday towards the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions.MOD

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

Saudi Arabia to make every effort to resolve situation in Ukraine, says top diplomat

Kremlin spokesman says unrest in Georgia cause for concern, not Russia's fault

Clashes between riot police, protesters erupt in Tbilisi

Putin says Russians are ready to defend country’s future

