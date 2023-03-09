With the joint efforts of the French-Armenian cultural union, a group of Armenian and French young people, a protest action was organized in the area adjacent to the Paris municipality on March 5 in order to condemn the violations and crimes committed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

March 9, 2023, 13:17 Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Lilit Manvelyan, one of the organizers of the action, informed that the young people thus called on the international community to exert maximum pressure on Azerbaijan in order to open the sole route connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the world; to stop the genocidal actions of Azerbaijan and to take necessary steps to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

Some of the participants of the action covered their eyes and mouths, showing the world's passionate stance towards Azerbaijan's campaign to depopulate Artsakh.

The young people also carried out public awareness work, presenting the crisis situation in Artsakh to the citizens.