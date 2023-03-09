Armenia still listed “partly free” by democracy watchdog Freedom House

U.S. democracy watchdog Freedom House again listed Armenia as “partly free” in its latest Freedom in the World Report 2023.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Armenia received a score of 54 out of 100. In the previous year Armenia’s score was 55.

“Azerbaijani forces continued to attack and occupy Armenian territory along the border, threatening the democratic government in Yerevan and raising the risk of full-scale war,” Freedom House noted in the report.

The report stated that Azerbaijan’s regime stepped up its military aggression toward Armenia and that Armenia suffered repeated attacks by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory in 2022.