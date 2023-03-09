Pashinyan again calls for urgent int’l fact-finding mission in Artsakh to prevent genocide

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday again called for the deployment of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor, emphasizing the increasing urgency for doing so in context of the latest Azerbaijani provocations.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Pashinyan made the remarks during the March 9 Cabinet meeting where he spoke about the Azerbaijani ambush in Artsakh on March 5 that left three NK police officers dead and one wounded.

“In this context the deployment of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor is becoming more and more urgent in order to prevent a new aggression by Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan’s explicit preparations for committing ethnic cleansing and genocide against the people of Nagorno Karabakh, which are manifested by the non-compliance with the rulings of international courts, closure of the Lachin Corridor and launching military provocations and acts of terrorism,” PM Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and aspiration to achieve peace in the region.