Congressman Brad Sherman calls for United States humanitarian aid to Artsakh

United States Congressman Brad Sherman urged the House Appropriations Committee to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), who are now blockaded by Azerbaijan.

March 9, 2023

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The people of Artsakh are an Armenian community that have lived in that region for really thousands of years. Joseph Stalin, in his evil wisdom, made that region part of Azerbaijan rather than Armenia. The result has been terrible conflict, including what is now a three-month blockade of the Armenians living in that region. They desperately need humanitarian assistance and I hope you are generous in providing humanitarian assistance for the people of Artsakh," Congressman Sherman said during the Appropriations Committee hearings for fiscal year 2024.