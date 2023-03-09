Clashes between riot police, protesters erupt in Tbilisi

Clashes between protesters against the foreign agents bill and riot police personnel have started in the Georgian capital not far from the parliament, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Demonstrators started throwing various items at riot police and the police used flash bang grenades in its turn. Water jets and tear gas were used later.

Protests started in Tbilisi on Wednesday afternoon. Hours later, opposition politician Georgy Vashadze urged the protesters to block the entrances to the parliament building to prevent the legislators from arriving for the session due on Thursday.