Putin says Russians are ready to defend country’s future

Russia is facing direct threats to its security and sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a ceremony in the Kremlin to present state awards to women on International Women's Day. At the same time, he recognized the readiness of the people to defend the future, to defend the truth, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Now that Russia is facing direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see many examples of bravery and determination, courage and willingness to stand up for the truth, to protect people and the very future of our state," he said.

The head of state congratulated the ceremony's participants and all women, calling the holiday wonderful and beloved by all. "Perhaps in our country there are no such industries, areas of activity where women would not achieve serious, considerable results," the president said. At the same time, Putin thanked all Russian women who have dedicated their lives to motherhood.