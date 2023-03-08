French MP condemns the sabotage attack carried out by Azerbaijan in Artsakh

French MP Anne-Laurence Petel referred in her Twitter microblog to the sabotage carried out by Azerbaijan in Artsakh, as a result of which three officers of the Artsakh police were killed and another one was injured.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "I condemn the impermissible ambush that took the lives of 3 policemen in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan should respect the decision of the International Court of Justice and ensure free movement in the Lachin Corridor. An international investigative team should be sent to the scene," Petel wrote.