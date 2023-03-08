Charles Michel wants very much that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia meet again in Brussels. Toivo Klaar

Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union in the South Caucasus, announced that the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, wants to hold another tripartite meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, wants the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to come to Brussels again. A few weeks ago, he met with the leaders in Munich. Now we expect that the leaders will meet again in Brussels in the near future," ARMENPRESS reports Klaar told the Azerbaijani APA agency.