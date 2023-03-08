Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church launched program for young families

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church has launched the program of "Family of Paradise" of Khrimian Hayrik for young families.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Father Andreas Tavadyan, who is the responsible for the spiritual part of the program, informed that the program will last 10 months, with the aim of strengthening the church-family connection, as well as contributing to the creation of strong and healthy families.

"The program will give young families an opportunity to get acquainted with the church and receive psychological support," the spiritual father elaborated.

According to Father Andreas Tavadyan, during that time the 40 participating families will get enough knowledge about spiritual life, economics, particularly how to organize the economy effectively and health care.