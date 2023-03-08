The EU calls on Azerbaijan to guarantee the freedom and safety of movement through the Lachin Corridor

The EU remains concerned that the continuing disruption to freedom of movement through the Lachin corridor is affecting human rights in Nagorno Karabakh, including rights to health, education and food, the official website of the EU said in a statement reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The EU calls on the Azerbaijani authorities and all responsible to guarantee freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020, and to abide by the order of the International Court of Justice of 22 February 2023. The EU urges Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue to engage in dialogue, including at the leaders’ level. We look forward to continuation of President of the European Council Michel facilitated peace process”, reads the statement.