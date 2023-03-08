Georgia’s draft foreign agent law contradicts its EU aspirations — EU foreign policy chief

The adoption of the Georgian version of the law on foreign agents would be an unfavorable development for Georgia and its people, and will run counter to Tbilisi’s EU membership aspirations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On Tuesday, the Georgian Parliament adopted the new law on 'transparency of foreign influence' in a first reading. This is a very bad development for Georgia and its people," the EU foreign policy chief said on Tuesday. "This law is incompatible with EU values and standards. It goes against Georgia’s stated objective of joining the European Union."

He also urged to respect "the right of people to a peaceful protest."

In Borrell’s opinion, "the law in its current form risks having a chilling effect on civil society and media organizations, with negative consequences for the many Georgians."

The EU foreign policy chief also warned that the bill’s "final adoption may have serious repercussions on our relations."