Russia can see no prerequisites for peace in Ukraine, so it continues to attain its goals by conducting the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, Tass informs.

March 7, 2023, 17:42 Kremlin sees no conditions for transition to peace in Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The special military operation is ongoing. There are no prerequisites for transition to peace in this situation. Therefore, Russia has been achieving its tasks and goals by continuing the special op," he said, commenting on whether Beijing’s peace proposals could amend the situation.

Also, Peskov said that China as a large and powerful country "cannot but have its say on problems standing high on the global agenda." "We are very attentive to the proposals our colleagues in Beijing come up with," the Kremlin spokesman assured.

When asked how important could the issue be at the coming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Peskov said that the two countries maintained communication at various levels and that the two leaders "have been enjoying quite a busy and trusting dialogue."