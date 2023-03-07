Artsakhpress

The presence of the UN and other structures in Artsakh is vital in preventing ethnic cleansing and genocide. Artsakh Ombudsman

The international presence in Artsakh will help to increase accountability and will limit Azerbaijan's opportunities to resort to criminal activities regularly.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Twitter page.

''The presence of the UN and other structures in Artsakh is vital in preventing ethnic cleansing and genocide,'' he noted.


     

US defense secretary arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit

As part of his Middle Eastern tour, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, arrived on Tuesday in Iraq on an unannounced visit to discuss security issues, including Iran's file, Shafaq News Agency reported.

The international presence in Artsakh will help to increase accountability and will limit Azerbaijan's opportunities to resort to criminal activities regularly.

US not competing with Russia for Nagorno Karabakh mediation role, says State Department

The United States is not competing with Russia with its efforts to bring about the settlement and resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing on March 6.

U.S. must condemn Azerbaijan’s assaults on Artsakh, hold Aliyev regime accountable – Congressman Schiff

United States Congressman Adam Schiff said the “deliberate murder” of the three Artsakh police officers by Azerbaijani forces furthers the need for sanctions against Baku.

Armenian FM to leave for Egypt on a working visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Cairo on March 7-9 to participate in the session of the Council of Arab League at the ministerial level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia stated.

We rejected Azerbaijan's proposal. President Harutyunyan convened an extended meeting of the Security Council to discuss the situation in the Republic

On March 6, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended meeting of the Security Council with the participation of the political forces of the National Assembly and heads of regional administrations, the Presidential Office stated.

The final goal of United States is peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Louis Bono

The United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono has said that the United States stands ready to provide further assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in signing a peace treaty.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

ICRC facilitated transfer of nine people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 9 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 7, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Health Ministry informs.

Artsakh entrepreneur engaged in the cultivation of microgreens aims to expand sales volumes

Anoush Yesayan, who is engaged in the cultivation and sale of microgreens in Artsakh, has created a small greenhouse for this purpose in a corner of the house. In an interview with "Artsakhpress", presenting the composition and healthy properties of microgreens, Anoush clarified that one of its branches contains as many vitamins as half a kilogram of vegetables.

The video of the route of the car from Stepanakert published

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh published a video showing the car's route from Stepanakert from the starting point to the place of the Azerbaijani sabotage attack, a place called "Khaipalu."

The international community is dealing with a criminal regime and an entity that brazenly ignores and discredits international law, and the only way to convince it is to implement deterrent and punitive measures

According to the information collected by the Office of the Human Rights Defender, on March 5, at around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the staff shift car of the Passport and Visa Department of the Artsakh Republic Police, as a result of which, according to currently verified data, 3 persons were killed, 1 was injured.

Three police officers killed as a result of Azerbaijani subversive infiltration. The Ministry of Internal Affairs published their names

This morning, around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted and opened fire on the shift vehicle of the Police Passport and Visa Department in the area called "Khaipalu.

Ivanyan community school building renovated with the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

The building of the secondary school named after Onik Grigoryan of the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region has been renovated with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi’s occupied territories. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on Sunday towards the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions.MOD

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen to public in late 2024

New US South Caucasus envoy visits Baku

US should pay attention to domestic problems instead of sanctioning — Russian Embassy

Quake hits Turkey-Syria border

