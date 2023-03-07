The international presence in Artsakh will help to increase accountability and will limit Azerbaijan's opportunities to resort to criminal activities regularly.

March 7, 2023, 15:11 The presence of the UN and other structures in Artsakh is vital in preventing ethnic cleansing and genocide. Artsakh Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Twitter page.

''The presence of the UN and other structures in Artsakh is vital in preventing ethnic cleansing and genocide,'' he noted.