United States Congressman Adam Schiff said the “deliberate murder” of the three Artsakh police officers by Azerbaijani forces furthers the need for sanctions against Baku.

March 7, 2023, 10:15 U.S. must condemn Azerbaijan’s assaults on Artsakh, hold Aliyev regime accountable – Congressman Schiff

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The attack by Azerbaijani forces that killed 3 Artsakh police officers is another act of deliberate murder and furthers the need for sanctions against Azerbaijan for their violations of human rights and the right to self-determination for the people of Artsakh,” Congressman Adam Schiff said in a statement.

“This latest violence comes during the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the blockade of the Lachin corridor, leaving 120,000 individuals in dire conditions. The U.S. must condemn Azerbaijan’s assaults on Artsakh and hold the Aliyev regime accountable. I urge the U.S. State Department and the Biden Administration to use all diplomatic channels available to address the increased instability in the region and ensure that the security and sovereignty of Artsakh is respected.”