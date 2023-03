Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Cairo on March 7-9 to participate in the session of the Council of Arab League at the ministerial level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia stated.

March 7, 2023, 09:12 Armenian FM to leave for Egypt on a working visit

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: FM Mirzoyan is also scheduled to hold meetings, including with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry.