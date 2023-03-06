The final goal of United States is peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Louis Bono

The United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono has said that the United States stands ready to provide further assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in signing a peace treaty.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The peace treaty must be enduring and come from the two parties, rather than the United States or other countries, Bono said after his meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Monday, according to Interfax.

According to him, it is important to Washington that Armenia and Azerbaijan interact irrespective of the mediation format. The final goal of the United States is peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Bono said. He noted that both sides would profit from peace, as they reaffirmed the aspiration for peace at a meeting in Munich on February 18, 2023.

Bono said he would go to Armenia on March 7 to encourage the sides to maintain dialogue and to meet again.