Parliament Majority Leader (Civil Contract faction) Hayk Konjoryan held a meeting on Monday with the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin.

March 6, 2023, 15:01 Hayk Konjoryan holds meeting with Russian ambassador to discuss deadly Azerbaijani ambush in NK

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Together with my colleagues MPs Babken Tunyan and Mikayel Tumasyan, I held a meeting today in parliament with the Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin,” MP Konjoryan said on social media. “I drew the ambassador’s attention to the sabotage ambush committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on March 5 in Nagorno Karabakh which resulted in three Nagorno Karabakh police officers getting killed and one getting injured. I stated that the Lachin Corridor remains illegally blockaded by Azerbaijan for already 85 days, which constitutes a gross violation of the trilateral statement, and I called for an immediate opening of the Lachin Corridor.”

Issues related to economic cooperation between Armenia and Russia were also discussed. Cooperation in the inter-parliamentary format was highlighted.