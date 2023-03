New U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono has arrived in Azerbaijan, local media reported on Monday, citing the U.S. Embassy in Baku.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The U.S. diplomat is expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other government officials during his trip.

He will also travel to Armenia and Georgia.