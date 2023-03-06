Criminal case launched into Azerbaijani sabotage group attack on Artsakh police officers

A criminal case has been launched into Sunday’s criminal activities carried out by the Azerbaijani sabotage group against Artsakh police officers. The Prosecutor's Office of Artsakh informed about this in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement, the General Prosecution of Nagorno Karabakh said it instituted a criminal case under article 415 of the Criminal Code. Article 415 deals with international terrorism cases.