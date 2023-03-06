Artsakh entrepreneur engaged in the cultivation of microgreens aims to expand sales volumes

Anoush Yesayan, who is engaged in the cultivation and sale of microgreens in Artsakh, has created a small greenhouse in a corner of the house.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", presenting the composition and healthy properties of microgreens, Anoush clarified that its one branch contains as many vitamins as half a kilogram of vegetables.

"The idea of growing microgreens arose in December 2021. Microgreens are quite popular abroad. They contain ten times more vitamins, which contribute to the improvement of the whole organism.

There is a theory that microgreens, in case of constant use, are able to cure diseases due to the content of large amounts of amino acids, phosphorus, iron, zinc, minerals, and folic acid," she presented.

Anoush noted that the seeds are purchased from Armenia and Russia, and during the blockade, problems have arisen in that regard.

Due to the power outages, lack of gas, gasoline, the young entrepreneur could not deliver orders on time.

Referring to the specifics of growing microgreens, she detailed that special lighting, stable temperature, and ventilation are required for the purpose.

"We have set a goal to have a store in the near future, so that buyers do not have to wait for days and have no problems with delivery, but can choose and buy our products on the spot," concluded Anoush Yesayan.