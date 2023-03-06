The former State Minister of Nagorno Karabakh Artak Beglaryan critisized the EU’s Special Envoy for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar for the latter’s reaction to the deadly attack by Azerbaijani forces in Artsakh.

March 6, 2023, 10:50 Artak Beglaryan's harsh response to Toivo Klaar's reaction to Azerbaijani sabotage

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “My mistrust/doubts to Toivo Klaar get deeper due to his reactions to Azerbaijani crimes,” Beglaryan tweeted. “He is either: Amateur diplomat, Under Az [Azerbaijani] brainwashing, Corrupt official, With deviated perceptions of European values, interests & human rights. All four options require changes.”

Three Artsakh police officers were gunned down by Azeri forces in what Stepanakert and Yerevan described as a “terror attack”.

Klaar, the EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, commented on the incident on Twitter in the following way. “Back in Baku. Look forward to substantive meetings with [Azerbaijani] leadership to advance peace process after meetings in Munich,” Klaar tweeted. “The deadly incident today underscores the urgency of pushing forward with negotiations to achieve stability & a fair peace.”