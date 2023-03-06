Toivo Klaar: Look forward to substantive meetings with Azerbaijan leadership

Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, informed that he has returned to Azerbaijani capital Baku.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Back in Baku. Look forward to substantive meetings with Azerbaijan leadership to advance peace process after meetings in Munich. The deadly incident today underscores the urgency of pushing forward with negotiations to achieve stability & a fair peace," Klaar wrote on Twitter Sunday.