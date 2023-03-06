Artsakhpress

Politics

Azerbaijani disinformation is “simple and unreasonable” to such extent that even a child can identify the lies. Beglaryan

The former State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan issued a statement on the Azerbaijani disinformation regarding the March 5 deadly ambush by Azeri forces against Artsakh police officers.

Azerbaijani disinformation is “simple and unreasonable” to such extent that even a child can identify the lies. Beglaryan

Azerbaijani disinformation is “simple and unreasonable” to such extent that even a child can identify the lies. Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Beglaryan said that the Azerbaijani disinformation is “simple and unreasonable” to such extent that even a child can identify the lies.

Below is the full statement released by Beglaryan.

“The disinformation from Azerbaijani authorities is so simple and unreasonable in its logic that even a kid can identify their lies on the ambush their armed forced carried out on Artsakh policemen today.

1. The Artsakh police car was traveling from Stepanakert to their duty checkpoint in the Shushi region, while the Azerbaijani side claims that it was traveling from Armenia to Stepanakert. The car’s direction of travel is fully visible in the video published by the Artsakh Police.

2. With the police vehicle traveling from Stepanakert, it is clearly impossible that they were transferring weapons, or anything for that matter, from Armenia to Artsakh because they were traveling in the opposite direction.

3. The video also shows the moment Azerbaijani servicemen ambushed the police vehicle, firing then approaching and opening the door then throwing documents, claiming to check for weapons that they didn’t find.

4. A photo published by the Police also shows the targeted vehicle, at the location, post-attack, was empty, which means that there was no cargo in it.

5. Besides the fact that the officers were traveling from Stepanakert, they were also traveling in a small vehicle barely large enough for the passengers, how could weapons be transported in such a small car?

6. The video also shows how the Azerbaijani servicemen were shooting at the car from a distance and then approaching closer and shooting again into the car. Video evidence makes it apparent that only after leaving the location of the attack, Artsakh military positions fired in defense. It refutes Azerbaijani false claims that the Artsakh side shot first.

7. If the Artsakh side was the first attacker according to the Azerbaijani side, in that case what about the video evidence and why the targeted car and the losses of both sides were on the road under our control over 1 kilometers far from the contact line?

8. Azerbaijani authorities planned this attack, wrongly assuming their ambush and killing of our people would not receive an adequate and defensive response from the Artsakh military position near the incident location. We have full rights to protect our people from Azerbaijani crimes and genocidal actions.

This is nothing less than a continuation of the ethnic cleansing policy of the Aliyev regime against the people of Artsakh in parallel with their 84-days of blockade.

Azerbaijan has not only done nothing to implement the UN International Court of Justice order, published on February 22, to open the Lachin Corridor for unimpeded movement of persons, cars and cargo, but it continues to deteriorate the humanitarian crisis further with such kind of aggressions.

By the way, the UN International Court of Justice rejected the Azerbaijani application on Armenian munitions saying that there are not sufficient evidence on those claims.

The Aliyev dictatorial regime of Azerbaijan must be punished by the international community for this and previous crimes, including the blockade, otherwise they will continue to escalate their aggressions and commit new and more brutal crimes against humanity and the people of Artsakh.”


     

Politics

Artak Beglaryan's harsh response to Toivo Klaar's reaction to Azerbaijani sabotage

The former State Minister of Nagorno Karabakh Artak Beglaryan critisized the EU’s Special Envoy for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar for the latter’s reaction to the deadly attack by Azerbaijani forces in Artsakh.

Toivo Klaar: Look forward to substantive meetings with Azerbaijan leadership

Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, informed that he has returned to Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Video evidence debunks Azerbaijani “simple and unreasonable” disinformation on March 5 attack

The former State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan issued a statement on the Azerbaijani disinformation regarding the March 5 deadly ambush by Azeri forces against Artsakh police officers.

We call on the international community to take effective measures to stop the terrorist and genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. Artsakh MFA

Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the attack of Azerbaijani sabotage group on Police Officers of the Republic of Artsakh.

The tolerance of such behavior is an irreversible and discrediting blow to the international architecture of Human Rights. Gegham Stepanyan

It is the 10th day that Azerbaijan does not comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice, Artsakh Human Rghts Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Twitter page.

Actions of Azerbaijani side clearly indicate the unwillingness to implement their obligations to unblock Lachin Corridor. MFA

On 2 March and on the night of 2 to 3 March, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces stationed in the occupied territories of the Askeran, Martakert and Martuni regions of the Republic of Artsakh violated the ceasefire established by the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, informed MFA Artsakh.

The negotiations can take place only in an internationally recognized format. The President received the members of the Union of Army Reserve Officers

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the Union of Army Reserve officers.

Economy

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Society

The video of the route of the car from Stepanakert published

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh published a video showing the car's route from Stepanakert from the starting point to the place of the Azerbaijani sabotage attack, a place called "Khaipalu."

The international community is dealing with a criminal regime and an entity that brazenly ignores and discredits international law, and the only way to convince it is to implement deterrent and punitive measures

According to the information collected by the Office of the Human Rights Defender, on March 5, at around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the staff shift car of the Passport and Visa Department of the Artsakh Republic Police, as a result of which, according to currently verified data, 3 persons were killed, 1 was injured.

Three police officers killed as a result of Azerbaijani subversive infiltration. The Ministry of Internal Affairs published their names

This morning, around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted and opened fire on the shift vehicle of the Police Passport and Visa Department in the area called "Khaipalu.

Ivanyan community school building renovated with the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

The building of the secondary school named after Onik Grigoryan of the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region has been renovated with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Ivanyan community school building renovated with the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

The building of the secondary school named after Onik Grigoryan of the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region has been renovated with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

ICRC facilitates transfer of cancer patients from blockaded Stepanakert to Yerevan

Nine cancer patients requiring urgent surgeries were transferred from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia on March 3 through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the healthcare authorities announced.

Azerbaijan fired at citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of Artsakh

On February 28 and March 1, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, the Police of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on its Facebook page reports.

Military

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Artak Beglaryan's harsh response to Toivo Klaar's reaction to Azerbaijani sabotage
Toivo Klaar: Look forward to substantive meetings with Azerbaijan leadership
Azerbaijani disinformation is “simple and unreasonable” to such extent that even a child can identify the lies. Beglaryan
The video of the route of the car from Stepanakert published
We call on the international community to take effective measures to stop the terrorist and genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. Artsakh MFA
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

International

US should pay attention to domestic problems instead of sanctioning — Russian Embassy

Quake hits Turkey-Syria border

US, Germany to impose costs on Russia as long as needed — White House

Lavrov and Blinken meet for first time since Russian invasion of Ukraine began

